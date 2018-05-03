MIMS, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident before the man led authorities on a car chase through two counties.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a Thursday news conference that the suspect was captured after deputies used a maneuver that caused the vehicle to lose control and turn sideways. Deputies took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Ivey says a woman told deputies late Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend was on the way to her home in Mims. She said she was afraid of him. Ivey said deputies didn’t see him then or at 3 a.m. Thursday, when she called again.

He showed up at 4:45 a.m. and deputies tried to approach him. He drove at them and a deputy fired one round.