SCHERTZ, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says a wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.
Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News that 30-year-old Amanda Jones forced her way into the mobile home where the boy, Kameron Prescott, lived on Dec. 21 and then was confronted outside by four deputies.
A person inside the home reported hearing Jones say she would shoot the deputies.
Jones had a metal tube but no handgun. Salazar says deputies earlier saw Jones with a gun as they chased her.
Kameron was inside the home when he was struck by a bullet as deputies fired on Jones.
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com