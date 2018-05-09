ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia sheriff says deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them after a lengthy chase.
Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said at a news conference Wednesday that the man has been identified as 37-year-old Phillip Cameron Gibson II of Castlewood.
The Bristol Herald Courier and WCYB report the chase began Tuesday night when a patrol officer spotted a vehicle in Abingdon believed to have been involved in a theft earlier in the week.
Newman says Gibson fled, leading officers on a chase along an interstate and smaller roads before crashing and taking off on foot.
The sheriff says Gibson tripped and pointed a gun at officers, who then shot him.
Three deputies involved are on administrative leave. State police are investigating.