SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a couple was arrested on child desertion charges for leaving young children in their car while they got their marriage license at a courthouse.

A statement from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a courthouse worker alerted deputies Thursday to the untended children.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says deputies were looking for the owners when 23-year-old Courtney Carroll of Ball and 22-year-old Garrett Poole of Pollock returned to the car with their license.

Lt. Mark Gay says the car’s air conditioner was running. The doors were unlocked.

The children’s relationship to the couple was unclear.

Chadwick says relatives were expected to get the 10-month-old and 4-year-old boys from Child Protective Services. Animal control authorities had a dog.

It wasn’t clear whether the couple has an attorney.

