NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and the county coroner are investigating after a South Carolina woman was found dead in her home.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release that deputies were called to a home in North Augusta shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that 20-yearold Melissa Clary was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been taken to Newberry for an autopsy Tuesday.

Carlton said Clary was found by her mother, who reported serious injuries.

Abdullah said deputies consider the death suspicious. No arrests have been reported.