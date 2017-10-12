SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky grandmother was accidentally shot and killed by a juvenile relative while the family was driving back from church.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 68-year-old Eutta Phelps was fatally shot in her car Wednesday night, east of Somerset.

Investigators say a 12-year-old boy and his 17-year-old cousin were playing with a gun in the back seat when the gun was fired, killing Phelps, who was in the passenger seat.

It is unclear whether Phelps’ grandson or his cousin had the gun when it fired.

Deputy Karl Clinard said Thursday that the gun was a muzzle-loading pistol, not a more modern firearm. Authorities were not sure who owned the gun.

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident.