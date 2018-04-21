NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — State investigators are looking into a sheriff candidate in North Carolina after an ex-girlfriend said he put a tracking device on her vehicle.
The State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Thursday at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in a case involving Jason Reid.
Reid is a former narcotics officer at the agency and is running for Catawba County sheriff in the May 8 Republican primary.
Reid’s ex-girlfriend told the sheriff in Lincoln County that she found a tracking device on her vehicle after Reid texted her several times, mentioning her location. Local authorities turned the case over to the SBI.
Reid says the allegations are a smear campaign. He didn’t want to talk about his relationship with the woman, only saying it has been over for some time.