CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff wants to shut down a nightclub where a man was shot seven times last weekend, calling the year-old club’s history troubled.

The State of Columbia reports Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says deputies are looking for ways to force Club Sauce to close, with the most likely option being asking state officials to withdraw its liquor license. Matthews says deputies have been called to the rural club nine times this year for fights and other disturbances and have encountered little cooperation from patrons.

The club is open only one night a week.

Club operator Andrew Bryant declined to comment to the newspaper about the incidents.

The man shot early Nov. 18 suffered non-life-threatening injuries and told investigators he didn’t see anything during the exchange of gunfire.

