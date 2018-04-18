KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas City’s Jackson County says he allowed his judgment to be “clouded” after recently released court documents described him having a sexual and financial relationship with a female employee who’s suing the county.
Sheriff Mike Sharp described what happened in written statement Wednesday as a “personal failing.” The Kansas City Star reports that Sharp acknowledged in court documents that he gave an administrative assistant $8,000 as a down payment for a house after she alleged in a lawsuit that other co-workers sexually harassed her. Court records also say Sharp took the woman on taxpayer-funded trips and approved so many raises for her that she became the highest-paid civilian sheriff’s office employee.
Spokespeople for the county and sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing McCain
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com