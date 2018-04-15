HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s office says a 2-year-old boy was admitted to a hospital after he was apparently burned while being bathed by his mother’s boyfriend.

The Island Packet newspaper reports that the boy was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said the boy’s mother told deputies she left the child with her boyfriend and went to work. Later, her boyfriend called to say she needed to come home because the boy had been burned in the bathtub, according to the report.

A deputy wrote the child had a dark red burn up his back to his shoulders.

The woman’s identity wasn’t clear, as much of the report was redacted.

The report didn’t say whether arrests have been made, but noted that a deputy was sent to the hospital to investigate a child abuse report.