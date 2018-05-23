INEZ, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff says a boy riding a bike without brakes down a steep hill has died after crashing into a metal drain pipe.
Martin County Sheriff John Kirk tells WYMT-TV the 14-year-old boy was going around 50 mph (80 kph) when he veered off the road and crashed. He says the teen and a family member were riding bikes down the hill Tuesday night when the relative lost sight of the boy, couldn’t find him and the family later reported him missing.
Kirk says a deputy then searched the area and found the body.
The teen has not been publicly identified.
Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/