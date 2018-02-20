MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi boy who was run over by his mother’s car has died.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells WXXV-TV that 5-year-old Drayke Whittington died Sunday afternoon after Melissa Shields accidentally ran him over at a home in Moss Point.

Ezell says Drayke was hit after getting out of his mother’s car to pick up Mardi Gras beads his sister had thrown out the window.

Ezell says Shields was unaware Drayke was out of the car when she backed up and struck him. Drayke died while being airlifted to a hospital.

No charges have been filed and the accident is under investigation.