GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis says school resource officers will be assigned to four Grand Junction area schools in response to the deadly February shooting at a Florida high school.

Lewis says the school resource officers will be stationed at Central High School and Grand Mesa, Mount Garfield and Redlands middle schools.

They will be funded through the proceeds of a public-safety sales tax approved last year.

The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that two deputies will be assigned to Central and one deputy each to the three middle schools.

Lewis says the deputies will be armed and primarily focused on school safety.

The deputies assigned the middle schools may also provide help to feeder elementary schools as well as private schools in unincorporated areas of Mesa County.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com