ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in the wreckage of a vehicle fire near Walt Disney World in Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The Reedy Creek Fire Department found a victim inside after putting out the fire.
Authorities say the vehicle fire happened on a road near Disney’s Epcot attraction outside Orlando.
The victim was not immediately identified. Officials say an investigation is continuing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Woman at Staples: Not shoplifting, just pregnant with twins