COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say the parents of a 3-month-old baby have been charged with his death after he suffocated in their bed after they had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the parents created an unsafe area for the baby to sleep and that’s why they are charged with homicide by child abuse.

Lott says deputies were called to the home of 26-year-old Danielle Elrod and 26-year-old Jason Goodrich around 1 a.m. Sunday after their infant son was found unconscious.

Elrod and Goodrich remain in jail. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers.