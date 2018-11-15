BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin sheriff leading the investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl and the fatal shootings of her parents is asking hunters for help.
The state’s nine-day gun deer hunt begins early Saturday and runs through Nov. 25. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald asked deer hunters Thursday to report anything suspicious, such as clothing or weapons that they may come across when heading out to the woods and fields.
It’s been a month since Jayme Closs disappeared f rom her home near Barron and her parents were found fatally shot at the house. Authorities believe the girl was abducted.
Fitzgerald says investigators have followed up on at least 2,300 tips in the case.
___
This story has been edited to correct day of week to Thursday.