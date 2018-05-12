Share story

By
The Associated Press

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama sheriff says it could take months to find out what killed a woman who was missing for a month.

Winston County Sheriff Tommy Moore tells the Decatur Daily it could take three to six months to get autopsy results on 55-year-old Jennifer Marshell White of Moulton.

White was last seen on April 8, and her body was found inside a vehicle in the Bankhead National Forest on Sunday.

Moore says there weren’t any obvious signs of foul play, and the vehicle has been impounded during an investigation.

White was the wife of Moulton City Council member Brent White and worked as a registered nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Members of a volunteer search team discovered her body.

