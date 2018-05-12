DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama sheriff says it could take months to find out what killed a woman who was missing for a month.
Winston County Sheriff Tommy Moore tells the Decatur Daily it could take three to six months to get autopsy results on 55-year-old Jennifer Marshell White of Moulton.
White was last seen on April 8, and her body was found inside a vehicle in the Bankhead National Forest on Sunday.
Moore says there weren’t any obvious signs of foul play, and the vehicle has been impounded during an investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
White was the wife of Moulton City Council member Brent White and worked as a registered nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Members of a volunteer search team discovered her body.
___
Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml