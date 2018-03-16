GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office records show 24-year-old John David Coggins was booked Thursday and charged with second-degree rape. The sheriff’s office says in a statement that the Gallant man is accused of raping the girl at a home in Boaz. Investigator Brandi Fuller says the charge is a felony.

Coggins is being held on $50,000 surety bond. A condition of the bond is that he is not allowed to have contact with anyone younger than 18 years old. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.