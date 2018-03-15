NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama boy took his father’s SUV, drove into Mississippi and ran out of gas.

WDAM-TV reported Thursday that Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles says the boy took the vehicle and drove into Mississippi, where he eventually ran out of gas at the Circle K convenience store in New Augusta.

According to Nobles, the Mobile County boy was taken to the sheriff’s department and later released to his father.

Nobles says the boy will not face charges in Mississippi.

