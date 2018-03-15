NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama boy took his father’s SUV, drove into Mississippi and ran out of gas.
WDAM-TV reported Thursday that Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles says the boy took the vehicle and drove into Mississippi, where he eventually ran out of gas at the Circle K convenience store in New Augusta.
According to Nobles, the Mobile County boy was taken to the sheriff’s department and later released to his father.
Nobles says the boy will not face charges in Mississippi.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
___
Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com