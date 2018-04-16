PERKINSTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say heavy rainfall unleashed flooding in Mississippi that required emergency workers to rescue 80 festivalgoers by boat and air.

WLOX-TV cites the George County Sheriff’s Office as saying that most of the campers who were evacuated from the Red Creek Off-Road park Sunday morning were attending the annual Mud Bug Bash, which featured a duck hunt, free crawfish and a concert.

George County Emergency Management Agency Director Nancy Smith estimated that at least 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain had fallen over the past 24 hours.

No major injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said the rescue operation was its largest ever.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com