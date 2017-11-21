DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A county sheriff says six people have died in a house fire in rural northern Illinois.
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says police received a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon. Sheriff’s officials say firefighters arrived to discover a “fully engulfed” residential structure fire.
Authorities say all six occupants of the residence died in the fire. The names and ages of the victims haven’t been released.
The sheriff’s office says first responders from eight fire departments responded to the blaze. The sheriff’s office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
The home is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.