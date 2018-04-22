FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says five people have been injured during a reported tornado.
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack tells WALA-TV that one of the five people hurt Sunday is in serious condition.
There were dozens of reports about damage after a storm crossed Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. A tornado warning was issued shortly before 3:30 p.m. Foley police spokesman David Wilson tells the Pensacola News Journal that several trailers were overturned at an RV park and some people there received medical attention.
More damage was reported in Elberta as the storm moved east.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
The Army says in a statement that severe weather caused damage at Fort Rucker, but no one was injured. It has been temporarily closed and extent of the damage is being assessed.