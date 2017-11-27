BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been found dead outside a burning house in West Virginia and that two more victims were found dead inside.
The Journal reports the three were discovered Saturday morning.
Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said in a news release the unidentified woman was found in a vehicle dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest area. Bohrer says the two other unidentified victims were later found inside the home, which was destroyed by the fire.
Bohrer says it is unknown whether the fire was a result of foul play. An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/