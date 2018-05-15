MIAMI, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in east-central Arizona say two students at a combined junior and senior high school have been arrested and are accused of planning to shoot attendees at an upcoming eighth-grade promotion ceremony.

Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd says in a news release Monday night that the arrests made after his office investigated information provided by the school’s principal.

The sheriff did not release the students’ ages or other information about them but said criminal allegations against them include interfering with an educational institution.

Shepherd also said the investigation is ongoing and that additional information may be released later.

He thanked the school staff for promptly reporting the situation to law enforcement.

The school district’s events calendar says the eight-grade promotion is scheduled May 24.