MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been shot during a fight at a Georgia nightclub.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that both men are hospitalized in stable condition after the altercation at Club Sparks in Macon early Monday. The statement says witnesses told investigators 25-year-old Jerome Dewayne Beasley was fighting with someone when club employee 27-year-old Tyree Singletary grabbed him to try and stop the scuffle. Beasley pulled out a pistol and shot Singletary and himself.

Singletary was shot in his arm and Beasley in his left side.

Beasley is charged with aggravated assault and will be taken to the County Jail after he is released from the hospital. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

No one else was injured and the investigation is ongoing.