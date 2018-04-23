PARADIS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting that killed his 15-year-old son and seriously wounded the boy’s mother.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Sunday’s shooting, and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, who ran to a neighbor’s for help, was not injured.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune cites a release from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office saying there’s no indication anyone outside the immediate family was involved.
Authorities have not released a motive or a suspect for the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com