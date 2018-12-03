PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The sheriff in a Northern California county where dozens were killed by a deadly wildfire says only 11 people remain on a list of missing people.
The number of missing in Butte County at one point hit 1,300 amid the chaos and confusion after the Nov. 8 Camp Fire.
Sheriff Kory Honea says officials will work to track down the remaining people in the coming days.
On Monday, he also revised down the number of dead. He says 85 have died in the blaze, not 88 as previously reported. Honea says three bags of human remains contained remains belonging to one person.
