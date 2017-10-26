WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — Visitors to Shenandoah National Park during its busiest months would face a steep fee increase under a National Park Service proposal to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.
The popular park is one of 17 included in the proposal, which the Park Service says would raise $70 million a year.
The News Leader reports that the Shenandoah National Park’s daily entrance fee for one car is currently $25. That would jump up to $70 for one to seven days.
The cost of an annual pass would also increase, rising from $50 to $75.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
Other affected parks include Yellowstone in Wyoming, Acadia in Maine, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and Denali in Alaska.
A 30-day public comment period on the proposal opened Tuesday. Interested parties can weigh in online .