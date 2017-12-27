PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s largest homeless service group is endeavoring to push more homeless people out of the cold and into a shelter as temperatures drop around the state.

Crossroads Rhode Island is stacking mattresses to the ceiling at their shelter in the city as they get ready to accommodate more people. Crossroads Chief Operating Officer Michelle Wilcox tells WPRI-TV that they expect more people to use their overflow shelter in the coming days.

Wilcox says it’s important that the shelter’s outreach team is reaching people who don’t normally use the shelter system to come in from the extreme cold.