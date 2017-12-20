BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — The former director of a North Carolina animal shelter who was accused of embezzling more than $110,000 from the organization has been sentenced to five to seven years in prison.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the Carteret County Sheriff’s office said in a release that Candace Christopherson was sentenced Dec. 13 as part of a plea agreement. She will pay $111,849.98 in restitution.

Christopherson served as the director of the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter from 2005 to 2016. The release says she used the shelter’s credit cards for personal or unnecessary purchases totaling more than $67,000 between 2014 and 2016. Investigators also found that more than $44,000 hadn’t been deposited in the shelter’s bank account between January 2015 and September 2016.

She was indicted in June.

