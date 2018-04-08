BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A central Alabama farm dating back to the 1800s is being honored as the state’s 2018 Farm of Distinction.
The Shelby County row-crop operation run by John and Kate DeLoach received the honor during a luncheon in Birmingham on Thursday.
A release from the Alabama Farmer’s Federation says the award means the couple will receive $20,000 in cash and prizes. They will also represent the state in a regional competition later this year.
The Federation says the 1,325-acre DeLoach Farms has been in the family since 1820. It includes hundreds of acres planted in cotton, soybeans, wheat and hay.
John DeLoach says in a statement he’s been running the farm since age 16 following the death of his grandfather. The family is still operating the farm 26 years later.