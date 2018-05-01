VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The Board of Regents has named the University of South Dakota’s chief financial officer to replace retiring university President Jim Abbott.

The board announced Tuesday that Sheila Gestring, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will serve as the university’s 18th president. Abbott is retiring after more than 20 years at the university’s helm.

Gestring will become president at the Vermillion campus on June 22. She holds a master of business administration degree from the university and has worked at USD since 2006.

Regent Kevin Schieffer, who chaired the search committee, says Gestring brings “home-grown brilliance,” legendary South Dakota work ethic and proven executive abilities to the job.

Gestring says she’s “honored and humbled” and pledged to honor Abbott’s legacy.