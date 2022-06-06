Sometimes Madeleine Wolczko dreams of her runs up the mountainsides of the Sierra Nevada or the weekends diving for abalone off the Mendocino coast. Her only travels these days are in her mind.

Wolczko, a graduate of the California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, has been stranded on a cargo ship in Shanghai since early February.

She is the second officer and primary navigator of the President Wilson, a container ship that left Oakland, California, in January and now has become a kind of prison. Chinese authorities have not let her or any of the crew members, all American nationals, disembark, not even dockside, while the ship undergoes maintenance delayed by COVID lockdowns.

As the monthslong quarantine lifted in Shanghai last week and jubilant residents descended into the streets, Wolczko sat in her cabin dispirited and pining for the day when she and the rest of the crew aboard the President Wilson will be able to sail again.

“It gets to a point where you really have to numb yourself to it, otherwise you spiral in this downward despair,” Wolczko said by telephone Friday as she jogged on the ship’s rickety treadmill.

Advertising

Of the nearly 30 crew members onboard, she is the only woman.

She vents her frustration by kickboxing a punching bag in the gym. But it is the mental blows that hurt the most, the false rumors about being airlifted, the many departure dates that have come and gone.

“It definitely feels we are getting bludgeoned over and over again and at this point are just kind of taking the hits,” she said.

She was supposed to be done with this tour of duty March 18.

The crew has survived the ordeal with dark humor and Chinese government rations of vegetables: cucumbers, winter squash, carrots, broccoli and daikon.

And Wolczko, figuratively, has made lemonade from lemons. She has filmed, edited and posted minidocumentaries on YouTube, titled “Restricted to the Ship.”

Advertising

She hopes to raise awareness of mariners across the world during the pandemic who have had the same problems — marooned off the coast of Long Beach, California; banned from disembarking at the world’s biggest ports; homesick and often disconnected to the world.

“The big takeaway is that this needs to be in the public eye so much more than it is,” Wolczko said. “Just because we are so far out of sight, people don’t care, because they don’t know.”

Wolczko got her sea legs at a young age. From age 6 to 13 she lived on a sailboat with her parents. They sailed from Seattle to New Zealand.

She says she has no problem being on a boat for long stretches of time. Just as long as it is moving. Being docked in Shanghai has been a “mental battle.”

Maybe the ship will leave this week. Or maybe that is just another wishful rumor.

All she can do is keep up her routine.

Running, running. Punching, punching. Dreaming, dreaming.