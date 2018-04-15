TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — After 27 years, Shawnee County Allied Tribes Inc. won’t hold its Labor Day weekend Pow Wow this year.

The organization’s president, Roy Patrick, says the organization hopes to find a new location and resume offering the event next year.

Patrick said the event was canceled because of poor attendance.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports last year’s pow wow lost money and the tribe would have had to pay more to hold it again on the east side of Lake Shawnee.

In addition, Patrick said, an Allied Tribes shaman suggested finding a new pow wow grounds one of the event’s co-founders died.

Meanwhile, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribe announced last week that it would hold a pow wow this year on Labor Day weekend.

