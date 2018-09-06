JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Some of the sharpest jabs during a relatively tame debate featuring the major candidates for governor in Alaska were aimed at Republican nominee Mike Dunleavy.

Dunleavy shrugged it off later, saying his rivals, Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Mark Begich, could see him as the one to beat.

During a question-and-answer segment at the Juneau Chamber of Commerce forum, Begich asked Dunleavy about his plans to pay a full Permanent Fund dividend and said the numbers didn’t add up.

Walker pressed Dunleavy on where he would cut government costs. Dunleavy said he wants to reduce the size of the budget and limit its growth but did not specifically say where cuts would come.

All three expressed support for the state ferry system and for keeping Juneau as the capital.