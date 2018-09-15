WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A shark attack has been reported off a beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
The Cape Cod Times says rescue crews responded to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at around noon Saturday after one person was apparently bitten by a shark.
It’s not immediately clear the extent of the person’s injuries.
A New York man was severely injured Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, also on Cape Cod.
William Lytton told the Boston Globe this week he hopes to be released at the end of the month from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston where he’s been recovering this past month.
He says he has at least one more surgery to undergo.
The attack on Lytton was Massachusetts’ first since 2012. The state’s last fatal shark attack was in 1936.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com