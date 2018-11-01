NEW YORK (AP) — A former cast member of the television reality series “Bad Girls Club” has pleaded guilty in New York to wire fraud.
Shannade Clermont entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court.
Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Clermont stole debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with her.
Clermont told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald that she knew she was breaking the law when she used stolen debit cards to buy things on the internet.
Spectators to the plea included seven family members of the man she visited in January 2017. He was found dead of a drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment the next morning.
Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 6. A plea deal calls for her to spend up to 18 months in prison.