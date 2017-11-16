CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, part of a bipartisan group of senators promoting a bill to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers, says the shooting that killed 26 in a Texas church tragically demonstrates the woeful inadequacies in the federal background check system.

The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to properly report required records and rewards states that comply by providing them with federal grant preferences. Shaheen, a Democrat, says efforts need to be bolstered to keep guns out of the wrong hands by making sure criminal history in the federal background check system is comprehensive and updated in timely fashion.

She said Thursday the American people have waited far too long for bipartisan progress to address gun violence.