MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. senators are reminding residents that open enrollment starts Wednesday under the Affordable Care Act, and that they object to the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the health care law.

Starting Nov. 1, new customers can submit applications, and returning ones can make changes to their coverage. The open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 15, is much shorter than in previous years, and comes after President Donald Trump abruptly ended federal payments that reimburse insurers for reduced copays and deductibles they’re required to provide to people of modest means.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan spoke Monday with officials who will be helping with the signups. They said despite Trump’s efforts, the Affordable Care Act remains in effect and people need to spread the word among friends and family.