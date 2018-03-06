CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says an Interstate 89 bridge project that crosses the Connecticut River into Vermont is getting $10 million in federal funding.

Shaheen, a Democrat, said Tuesday the funds would rehabilitate bridges that carry northbound and southbound traffic between Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Hartford, Vermont.

A report on the project says its primary purpose is to correct structural deficiencies and improve safety between the Interstate 91 interchange in Vermont and the Exit 20 interchange in New Hampshire. The project proposes to widen the existing bridges.

The bridges were built in 1966.

The money is coming from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program.