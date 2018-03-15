CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island authorities say a man walked into a funeral home, took a police officer’s sunglasses, put them on and walked out.
Police say the theft happened at the Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
The officer was part of a motorcycle escort for a funeral procession, and Cranston police Maj. Todd Patalano says officers typically remove their sunglasses inside the parlor and place them on a table before paying their respects.
Surveillance video captured a man going to the table and picking up the officer’s $250 pair of sunglasses before leaving.
Patalano tells the Providence Journal police identified the suspect Wednesday, and they are currently searching for him. The man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge.