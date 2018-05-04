HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation to update Connecticut’s sexual harassment and sexual assault laws in light of the #MeToo movement now awaits action in the House of Representatives.

Early Friday morning, the Senate voted 31-5 in favor of the package, initially pushed by the Senate Democrats.

The bill expands sexual harassment training requirements for employers, eliminates or extends the statute of limitations for various sexual assault crimes, and expands the length of time to file sexual harassment complaints with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, from six months to a year.

The latest version of the bill scales back parts of the original proposal. For example, it no longer includes language barring settlement agreements that prohibit a party from disclosing information about sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The session adjourns on Wednesday.