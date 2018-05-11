MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Moscow Police Department says a University of Idaho student athlete was accused of sexual assault last year, contradicting a statement by the athletic director that his department has not had any recent issues with sexual assault.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports a woman filed a report with the Moscow Police Department alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a student athlete in November.

Capt. Tyson Berrett says he informed the Office of the Dean of Students and Athletic Director Rob Spear of the report.

The police department says they investigated the case and forwarded it to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to file charges.

Spear’s lawyer declined to comment on the November allegations, citing an instruction from the university’s General Counsel not to speak about the case.

