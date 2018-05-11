MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Moscow Police Department says a University of Idaho student athlete was accused of sexual assault last year, contradicting a statement by the athletic director that his department has not had any recent issues with sexual assault.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports a woman filed a report with the Moscow Police Department alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a student athlete in November.
Capt. Tyson Berrett says he informed the Office of the Dean of Students and Athletic Director Rob Spear of the report.
The police department says they investigated the case and forwarded it to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to file charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Spear’s lawyer declined to comment on the November allegations, citing an instruction from the university’s General Counsel not to speak about the case.
___
Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com