SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually abusing a teen and two women at his Salem home over the span of a year.

The Statesman Journal reports that 39-year-old Jason Tison was sentenced Tuesday on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and was acquitted of multiple other charges.

Court records say Tison met a 17-year-old girl on a bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism website when he was 36 years old. Court records say Tison ordered her to perform for a webcam site and didn’t let her or other girls sleep until they earned enough “tokens.”

In 2005, Tison was ordered to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

