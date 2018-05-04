BALTIMORE (AP) — A previously convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after terrorizing a 13-year-old girl for months.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says Piere Ceradoy of Crofton repeatedly enticed the victim to take photographs and stream live videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit activities.
They say Ceradoy regularly threatened to kill the child and her family while coercing her to send more photos and videos.
Prosecutors say he also sent the victim explicit images of himself.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
At the time, Ceradoy was on parole in Washington state and was registered as a sex offender. He had two convictions in 2014.
Ceradoy pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a child as part of a plea agreement.
The 37-year-old faces a lifetime of supervised release after his 25-year sentence.