PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on new sex abuse charges.

The Portland Police Bureau says Luis Trybom was arrested Friday as part of a police sex crimes unit ongoing investigation.

Trybom was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including luring a child, online sexual corruption and multiple counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse, rape and failing to register as a sex offender.

Trybom is a registered sex offender in connection with a 1997 conviction for third-degree sex abuse and was arrested in June by Portland Police on multiple charges of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

After Trybom’s June arrest, additional victims were located and later interviewed, resulting in Friday’s arrest.