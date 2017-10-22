RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A registered sex offender has been arrested at the North Carolina State Fair.

Authorities tell local media outlets 35-year-old Alexander James Cogdell of Kinston was arrested just before 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with being a registered sex offender in a place where children are present. He as jailed under $20,000 bond, and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Authorities say Cogdell was wearing an ankle monitor, which alerted authorities he was in violation of his parole. Cogdell was at the fair with his family, and authorities say he was arrested without incident.

Online records show Cogdell was arrested in 2000 on a charge of indecent liberties with a minor. He was 18 at the time.