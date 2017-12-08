YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol officials say a convicted sex offender who was previously deported is among a group of several migrants arrested.
Agents at the Wellton Station apprehended 11 men Wednesday who are accused of entering the U.S. illegally near Tacna.
The agents were on patrol when they came across the group.
One man was identified during a background check as 26-year-old Jose Luis Zuniga-Doblado, a Honduran national.
Authorities say Zuniga-Doblado was deported three times and had convictions for sexual assault and aggravated assault.
He will stay in federal custody for immigration violations.