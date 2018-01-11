SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An annual bash to kick-off California’s new legislative year took has taken on a new tone in light of sexual misconduct revelations at the Capitol.

The “Back to Session Bash” was held Thursday night at a downtown Sacramento bar. It’s billed as a chance for lobbyists, lawmakers and legislative staff to catch up and unwind before the intensity of the session begins. It’s one of the first major gatherings since two lawmakers resigned and another took a leave of absence amid misconduct allegations.

Lobbyist Paula Treat in opening remarks thanked women who have spoken out and reminded everyone the party should be “safe and fun.” She urged them to contact security if they felt uncomfortable.

Legislative leaders normally offer comments, but event organizers felt that wouldn’t be appropriate this year.