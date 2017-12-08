BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York school district will no longer invite an outside group to give sex education talks after a presenter from the group compared a girl’s virginity to chewing gum.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that a presenter from New Hope Family Services used the chewing gum analogy during a recent health class at C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville.
According to a recording by a student, the representative from the group enlisted boys from the class in a skit, telling one boy she was giving him a gift she’d been saving her whole life.
The “gift” was a piece of gum meant to symbolize virginity.
After a parent complained on social media, Baldwinsville Superintendent Matthew McDonald said the district would no longer invite outside organizations to discuss human sexuality.
